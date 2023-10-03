Fort Myers city councilman leaving after 17 years

Councilman Johnny Streets

A significant change is on the horizon for one Southwest Florida city.

Councilman Johnny Streets said he will not seek re-election at the end of his term in 2024.

Streets made the announcement during a city council meeting Monday.

The city councilman said the current political climate is toxic from the local to the national level. He said there are a lot of things happening behind the scenes that he does not want to be a part of.

“Just to let you all know something, I will not be seeking reelection for 2024,” said Streets. “You have to know when you need to do something else. Let my work speak for me. You have got a year to deal with me.”

Streets said he wants to find the right person to fill his spot. He said he has a few people in mind to take his seat, but a final decision has not been made. His seat will be open for the 2024 election.