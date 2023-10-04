Most Wanted Wednesday: Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for October 4, 2023

This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward up to $3,000.

If you have seen them, reach out to SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Justin Gray is a repeat offender who has been behind bars more than two dozen times. He is currently on the run after failing to show up in court.

He did time after being found guilty of hitting a woman and threatening to kill her. He violated his probation once released and has failed to show up in court.

Michele Callahan’s spent two years in prison after stealing from a senior citizen and then using her credit cards.

She was released on the terms of probation, which she has now violated.

There’s a warrant out for her arrest in Lee County.

James Lippman’s accused of check washing. That’s when someone uses chemicals to remove the ink from a check and replaces it with different details.

Detectives say Lippman somehow acquired a check that was mailed to a local business, washed the name of the business from the payee line and replaced it with his own.

An alert teller figured out what was going on and Lippman took off before he could be arrested.