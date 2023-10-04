The Maddox private social venue launches on Bayshore Drive

A select 300 members and their guests are poised to experience a special sensation on Bayshore Drive in East Naples.

The Maddox members-only social venue was launched Tuesday by local entrepreneur Rebecca Maddox. Maddox’s stylish new private space completes the entertainment campus where her public wine bar, Rebecca’s, opened in April across the street from her Celebration Park food truck destination and Three60 Market waterfront cafe.

At the center of The Maddox is The Atrium, which features a large bar as its centerpiece and exterior glass walls that all open to the outside to create an open-air space. Comfortable outdoor lounge seating with firepits and fountains line two sides of The Atrium.

