FHP searching for hit-and-run driver in Collier County

I-75 near mile marker 102 (CREDIT: GOOGLE Maps)

Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a pick-up truck that fled the scene of a crash, that left a 51-year-old Lehigh Acres man seriously injured.

The crash happened at mile marker 102 on I-75 south in Collier County around 3:30 A.M. Saturday morning.

FHP says the driver of a pick-up truck fled after colliding with a jeep.

According to a press release, it is possible that the driver fled on foot or got into an unknown vehicle.

The driver with serious injuries was transported to a local hospital.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. Tips may also be made online or on the P3 Tips app. Tipsters will remain anonymous.

