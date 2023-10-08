U.S. government rushes to fill House Speaker position amidst crisis overseas

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the capital (CREDIT: WINK News)

With the Speaker of the House position now open, at least two members have announced their interest. Former President Donald Trump has weighed in with an endorsement.

As the crisis along the Palestinian and Israeli border continues, members of U.S. Congress say that the lack of a House Speaker could affect the government’s ability to respond.

The removal of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday has not only left the business of the House of Representatives at a standstill but the entire U.S. government. The critical budget deadline is fast approaching.

Some U.S. leaders have already expressed their support for possible candidates.

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Jim Jordan of Ohio, who is a leader of the Biden impeachment inquiry and founder of the Conservative Freedom Caucus.

Since Tuesday night, House Republicans have been discussing moving forward, but there has been no date or time set to elect a speaker of the house.