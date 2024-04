Boat goes adrift into a Punta Gorda bridge. CREDIT: CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Multiple agencies responded after a big boat went adrift near the Peace River and eventually struck a Charlotte County bridge.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and FWC officers responded to a 53-foot boat hitting the U.S. 41 Bridge in Punta Gorda. 53-foot boat goes adrift in Punta Gorda. CREDIT: CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The boat drifted away from an area near the Peace River and U.S. Highway 41 before it ended up against the bridge.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, marine patrol units found that nobody was on board the boat and nobody was injured from the boat hitting the U.S. 41 Bridge.

It remains unknown how the boat got loose. However, there are high winds in the area, as severe weather approaches from the north.

Wind gusts as high as 50 mph are expected in some areas into the night.