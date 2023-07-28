Mixed-use planned development proposed for corner of U.S. 41, Pelican Sound Drive

A new mixed-use planned development was proposed during the public information portion of the Estero Planning, Zoning and Design Board’s Tuesday meeting. The proposal comes from Minnesota-based Roers Cos. to allow a maximum of 219 multifamily residential dwelling units on the 11-acre parcel at 21681 Pelican Sound Drive.

The 219 units comprise two three-story buildings with open space and an emphasis on public amenities. To the south and west of the property is the Meadows of Estero community and to the north is the Covered Wagon RV & Trailer Park community.

The current zoning for the property is Camargo Trust mixed-use planned development. Since the site’s future land use designation is village center, the property would have to be rezoned to Estero planned development to allow the project to proceed.

