Strong opinions over LGBTQ+ books in Charlotte County Schools meeting

Community members speaking at the Charlotte County Public Schools meeting (CREDIT: WINK News)

A big crowd arrived at the Charlotte County School Board meeting to discuss the removal of LGBTQ+ books in schools.

Earlier in 2023, the Charlotte County Superintendent and school board lawyer referenced the ‘Florida Parental Rights in Education Act.’ The district ordered every book that mentions LGBTQ+ books in K-8 school libraries be removed.

“Your role is that of educators and administrators entrusted with our tax dollars. Please focus on providing the fundamental education we entrust you with without imposing political beliefs and personal beliefs on our children,” said a parent who attended.

On Tuesday, the community and students wanted to make sure that no matter what side of the page they ended on, the board was aware of it.

“I ask that as you choose what you’re going to do with what books people should base their identity on that you focus on what god would approve of,” said a student at the meeting.