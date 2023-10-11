Most Wanted Wednesday: Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for October 11, 2023

This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward up to $3,000. If you have seen them, reach out to SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Andrew Berkley’s wanted in Lee County for Violation of Probation for burglary and criminal mischief. Detectives say Berkley busted into his former place of employment in the middle of the night and headed straight for the cash register. Crime Stoppers tells us surveillance cameras made him easy to identify. He spent 2 months in jail before getting out on probation. Berkley has 23 previous arrests. He also spent time in prison once for escape.

David Harper violated his probation in Collier for animal cruelty. He was found guilty of badly beating his pit bull mix in the bathroom of his house. During the investigation, deputies said they also discovered a video of Harper punching the dog’s body and muzzle. He was last known to be operating a landscaping company and is likely laying low in Golden Gate Estates or Bonita Springs.

Look for Travis Warriner in Lehigh Acres. He has four active felony warrants for his arrest, all stemming from a series of burglaries that detectives say he committed in the Charleston Park area of Lee County. Investigators add – he’s been in trouble with the law since he committed his first felony at age 11. Once arrested, he will be held without bond.