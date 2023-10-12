WINK News

Free CERT training class for disaster preparedness

Writer: Rachel Murphy
Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center (CREDIT: GOOGLE Maps)

Charlotte County Emergency Management is spreading the word about community emergency response team (CERT) basic training for disaster preparedness. 

CERT Basic Training flyer (CREDIT: Charlotte County Emergency Management)

The community emergency response team is now offering free basic training courses that residents can implement in case of a disaster before first responders arrive.

The first class covers topics including disaster psychology, light search and rescue and fire safety. 

Charlotte County CERT will be hosting a three-day class from Oct 30. – Nov. 1, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center in Punta Gorda.   

