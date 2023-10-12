Free CERT training class for disaster preparedness

Charlotte County Emergency Management is spreading the word about community emergency response team (CERT) basic training for disaster preparedness.
The community emergency response team is now offering free basic training courses that residents can implement in case of a disaster before first responders arrive.
The first class covers topics including disaster psychology, light search and rescue and fire safety.
Charlotte County CERT will be hosting a three-day class from Oct 30. – Nov. 1, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center in Punta Gorda.