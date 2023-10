Golf course CREDIT: WINK News

The Cape Coral Charter School Foundation will host the Rally on the Green golf tournament to benefit the Oasis Charter School System.

The 18-hole tournament will be held at Cape Royal Golf Course on Oct. 28., from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The entry fee is $150 per person, with discounts available online for Oasis staff and Oasis High School alumni.

All proceeds benefit the four Oasis Charter Schools and the Oasis High School Booster Club.