Speed zone cameras proposed for Cape Coral schools

The City of Cape Coral is taking the initiative to prevent school zone speeders from endangering children.

After the 2023 Florida House Bill 657 passed, which authorizes local counties to enforce speed limits in school zones through a speed detection system, the City of Cape Coral and Transportation Commission began discussing how this change will benefit certain areas.

A meeting is scheduled for Wednesday to potentially finalize talks about installing speed cameras near school zones.

If the motion passes, Cape Coral will be the only city to enforce this law; however, the transportation commission will examine the bill further to determine which areas may benefit most from this change.