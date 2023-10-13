SWFL showing love and support for Israel during ‘Day of Jihad’

Since the war started between Israel and the Palestinians, nothing but images of fear and horror have been broadcast around the globe.

This time, the Southwest Florida community plans to show the opposite.

Day of Jihad quite literally translates to “Day of Struggle,” and on Friday, we will see our SWFL communities refuse to partake in fighting or hatred.

Rather, the SWFL community is going to show love and solidarity. That’s why Temple Beth Shalom is holding a Stand with Israel vigil at 7:30 p.m.

In anticipation of the “Day of Jihad,” law enforcement from across the area increased patrols in and around SWFL. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has had a deputy cruiser in the parking lot at Temple Beth Shalom all day.