Friday’s Furry Friends: Paul, Bruce

For this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK visits the Gulf Coast Humane Society to showcase two adorable animals ready to be adopted.

An update to previous Furry Friends:

Scout, Davie, Grady, Anne and Dorlisa have been adopted and are living with their forever families!

Scout and Davie Grady Anne and Dorlisa

This week’s featured dogs:

Paul is a 3-year-old terrier mix. Paul was transferred to the GCHS from Puerto Rico in 2021, where he was adopted and later surrendered in 2023.

He has extremely great manners and is capable of many tricks. Paul is great around people and would make a great addition to any family.

Bruce is 2-and-a-half-year-old bully dog. He is lovingly referred to as the “Michael Jordan” of the GCHS, as his super athleticism mixed with his puppy energy will keep the most active person on their toes.

Bruce would make a great addition to any family looking to have an active dog.

For October, the GCHS will halve the adoption fees for all bully breeds like Bruce.

There is a furry friend for every family, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society hopes to make the perfect match. Contact GCHS at 239-332-0364 or visit its webpage for adoptable dogs.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it.