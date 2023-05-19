Friday’s Furry Friends: Queen, Grady

The Gulf Coast Humane Society has around 100 dogs in its shelter, all in need of loving homes. Every Friday, WINK News will introduce you to new dogs that could be the perfect additions to your family.

This week’s dogs:

Queen, a 4-year-old, 56-lb. terrier mix. Queen is a white beauty with a soft coat and beautiful eyes. She started out shy but has taken remarkable steps in becoming much more sociable. She is a star in playgroups and gets along well with other dogs.

You can tell Queen has had several litters of puppies, but now she finally gets the chance to be a puppy herself. GCHS spays, neuters, vaccinates and microchips all of its animals.

Queen, a 4-year-old terrier mix available for adoption from the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Credit: WINK News

Grady, a 1 1/2-year-old, 51-lb. hound mix. Grady is a huggable teddy bear of a dog who loves to lean on people. He isn’t overly energetic, but he is a great walker and cuddler.

Grady has heartworm, but GCHS picks up the medical bill for his continued treatments and he will be all healed in a month.

Grady, a 1 1/2-year-old available for adoption from the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Credit: WINK News

Sky, featured in Friday’s Furry Friends on May 12, was recently adopted, as was Bora Bora from April 21.

There is a dog for every family, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society hopes to make the perfect match. Contact GCHS at (239) 332-0364 or visit its webpage for adoptable dogs.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it.