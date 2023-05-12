Friday’s Furry Friends: Mia, Sky

The Gulf Coast Humane Society has around 100 dogs in its shelter, all in need of loving homes. Every Friday, WINK News will introduce you to new dogs that could be the perfect additions to your family.

This week’s dogs:

Mia, a 3-year-old, 54-lb. Catahoula leopard dog mix. Taken in from Lee County Domestic Animal Services, Mia is an active sweetheart who will need an active family to keep her busy. She loves to play!

Mia, a 3-year-old Catahoula leopard dog mix available for adoption from the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Credit: WINK News

Sky, a 3-year-old, 43-lb. Catahoula leopard dog mix, a few months older than Mia. She is deaf but doesn’t let that slow her down.

Sky, a 3-year-old, 43-lb. Catahoula leopard dog mix available for adoption from the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Credit: WINK News

Along with Mia and Sky, WINK took a look at the first kittens to be featured on Friday’s Furry Friends. On Saturday, GCHS will bring around 20 to Bell Tower Plaza for a kitten shower. GCHS has around 130 cats and kittens, many in foster care homes.

One of the Gulf Coast Humane Society’s many kittens available for adoption. Credit: WINK News

There is a dog (or cat) for every family, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society hopes to make the perfect match. Contact GCHS at (239) 332-0364 or visit its webpage for adoptable dogs.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it.