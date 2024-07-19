Feeling hotter with storms mainly inland for Friday plans

Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking more heat for this Friday along with scattered rain showers expected inland this afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “If you’re staying local this Friday, expect a hotter afternoon, especially along the coast. Scattered showers and storms will develop inland this afternoon; however, the rain will taper off around the early evening.”

Friday

Feeling hotter this Friday with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 105 – 110°.

Collier, Hendry, and Glades Counties are all under a Heat Advisory until 6 p.m.

Highs will be in the lower to mid-90s.

Scattered rain and storms pop up this afternoon and will mainly be along and east of I-75.

Many of you who live closer to the coast will be drier in the afternoon and evening.

Saturday

Starting warm and dry for Saturday plans with scattered storms popping up in the afternoon and early evening.

We are watching another area of Saharan dust that looks to move in through Saturday so you may notice a more overcast appearance to the sky later in the day.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 105 – 111°.

Sunday

A warm, humid, and dry start for Sunday.

Rain will be impacting more of you for Sunday plans as scattered storms will develop closer to the coast through the afternoon.

Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 106 – 112°.