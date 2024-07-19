Feeling hotter with storms mainly inland for Friday plans

WINK News
WINK News
Allegiant Air will add a route to Savannah, Georgia, from Punta Gorda Airport starting Nov.14.
A man has been transported to the hospital after reportedly crashing into an unoccupied building in Fort Myers.
Fifth Third Bank closed its longtime bank there last August. Before the eye-catching building became a bank, it was a string of short-lived restaurants and nightclubs. Recent talk that the former bank was going to be a restaurant again ended up being just a rumor.
Early voting for the primary elections provides SWFL residents a convenient opportunity to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.
WINK News sent a list of five questions to Southwest Florida school district superintendents. Read what they had to say.
One year has passed, and the family of Barry Schmalbach is seeking the answer to one question: Where is his body?
The Weather Authority is tracking more heat for this Friday along with scattered rain showers expected inland this afternoon.
The Cape Coral Police Department closed the intersection of Pine Island Road and Andalusia Boulevard due to a major traffic incident.
Southwest Florida International Airport has been experiencing technology issues due to a worldwide Microsoft outage, causing a ground stop for multiple airlines.
On Thursday night, people living in Buckingham met with the commissioner candidates hoping to get their votes.
The playground, A safe space for kids to dream, quickly became a nightmare for three-year-old Ava after she was allegedly left outside of her daycare.
The final day of the Republican National Convention kicked off in Milwaukee on Thursday.
Both sides went back at the bargaining table Thursday, and the teachers union asked the district for an additional $32,000 to the current base salary.
After breaking records on the diamond for FSW, first baseman Victor Figueroa was selected by the San Diego Padres in the MLB Draft.
Sawfish mortalities and bizarre fish behavior have been reported in the Florida Keys and other parts of Florida as far back as Fall 2023. Scientists aren’t sure exactly what is causing the event but are beginning to piece together the difficult puzzle.
The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “If you’re staying local this Friday, expect a hotter afternoon, especially along the coast. Scattered showers and storms will develop inland this afternoon; however, the rain will taper off around the early evening.”
Feeling hotter this Friday with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 105 – 110°.
Collier, Hendry, and Glades Counties are all under a Heat Advisory until 6 p.m.
Highs will be in the lower to mid-90s.
Scattered rain and storms pop up this afternoon and will mainly be along and east of I-75.
Many of you who live closer to the coast will be drier in the afternoon and evening.
Starting warm and dry for Saturday plans with scattered storms popping up in the afternoon and early evening.
We are watching another area of Saharan dust that looks to move in through Saturday so you may notice a more overcast appearance to the sky later in the day.
Highs in the lower to mid 90s with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 105 – 111°.
A warm, humid, and dry start for Sunday.
Rain will be impacting more of you for Sunday plans as scattered storms will develop closer to the coast through the afternoon.
Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 106 – 112°.