Friday’s Furry Friends: Davie, Scout

It’s puppy time for this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends as WINK visits the Gulf Coast Humane Society to showcase two adorable animals ready to be adopted.

This week featured dogs:

Scout is an 8-month-old puppy. He adores belly rubs and loves to play. He has a lot of energy but is already well-trained. This little guy will do anything for a treat and is guaranteed to bring joy to anyone with his funny personality.

Nine-week-old Davie was brought into the GCHS with a litter of four. All of his litter mates were adopted and now Davie is looking to find his forever home. Davie is a 12-pound ball of energy that loves to play and is super lovable.

His adult weight is estimated to be around 40 pounds, making him great for people looking to adopt a smaller animal.

There is a furry friend for every family, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society hopes to make the perfect match. Contact GCHS at 239-332-0364 or visit its webpage for adoptable dogs.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it.