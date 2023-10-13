Hoffmann sells 27 properties in downtown Naples

In a historic deal in Naples, Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate this week sold its significant downtown portfolio of properties to M Development, a high-end developer based in Aspen, Colorado.

The massive sale of 27 properties includes 12 buildings on Fifth Avenue South, nine on Third Street South and six off U.S. 41 in Naples. The transaction is complete, but the title company is working through the mountain of paperwork today on the deal.

“All the documents are signed and at the title company. The official closing should be this afternoon or Monday,” said Rob Carroll of Investment Properties Corp. of Naples, who is representing the buyer in the transaction. David Stevens and Tara Stokes of IPC represented Hoffmann in the deal.

