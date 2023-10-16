Aviation maintenance training building to take flight at PGD

The final hurdles have been cleared, and a new building and hangar for Charlotte Technical College’s Aviation program at Punta Gorda Airport will be completed in spring 2025, said Amanda Fox, aviation maintenance specialist for the school.

Students in the General Airframe and Powerplant courses have been training in an old hangar and portable classroom on Punta Gorda Airport grounds since 2021 through a lease agreement with the Charlotte County School Board.

