FDOT will construct an 8-foot-wide sidewalk along US 41

Crews with the Florida Department of Transportation will soon construct an 8-foot-wide sidewalk along the west side of U.S. 41 over the Caloosahatchee bridge.

It’s all part of FDOT’s plan to make the Caloosahatchee bridge safer for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.

Construction will start from First Street in Fort Myers to North Key Drive in North Fort Myers as soon as October.

But Janella Newsome, FDOT District 1’s Director of Public Information, said their engineers expect to start at their scheduled dates, sometime between December and January 2024.

The 8-foot-wide sidewalk will connect to existing sidewalks both north and south of the bridge. Crews will also install new outside traffic railings, restripe north and southbound lanes and construct a new single medium barrier to separate the traffic.

Many residents walk across the bridge despite the lack of a pedestrian walkway or sidewalk.

Nicholas Odes is a Fort Myers resident who crosses the bridge two to three times a week. He knows how unsafe it can be.

“I don’t know how many people that would use that bridge and walk, but it will definitely make it more safer,” he said. “Because it’s way too many cars passing through there. It’s like I’m walking on a curb.”

Newsome said while the construction may cause some traffic, they hope the community can understand it is for their safety.

“We want to do whatever we can to make folks feel safe,” she said. “As they’re making their commute, whether they’re driving in their cars, riding their bikes, or walking their dogs. We’re certainly looking at safety, always as a priority.”

FDOT’s District 1 engineers anticipate the project will be completed by the summer of 2026.