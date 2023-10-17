Local Bob Ross enthusiast displays art collection

Bob Ross had become a cultural icon due to his televised painting tutorials, now his very first painting created on his show is up for sale.

“A Walk in the Woods” created on the Joy of Painting program is on sale for nearly $10 million, but there are other Bob Ross pieces that are in circulation for cheaper.

WINK News Anchor Taylor Petras visited Ron Dalton, who works at Florida Gulf Coast University and has in his ownership several Ross paintings for nearly 30 years.

“I didn’t buy them for an investment. I bought them for the love of painting. love of watching him paint” said Dalton.

Ross created thousands of paintings during his career.

Joan Kowalski, the president of the Bob Ross Company, told WINK that there’s no telling how many paintings are out in circulation. She’s seen some listed on eBay for 10-thousand dollars.

“The story behind the painting is just as valuable if not more so than the canvas. just the whole story and how bob ross has become such a big deal,” said Kowalski.

Dalton told WINK that the price would have to be right for him to part ways with his paintings.

“I love these paintings. I mean they’re part of our family for 30 years. two of our kids are younger than the paintings, said Dalton.