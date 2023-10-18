Most Wanted Wednesday: Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for October 18, 2023

This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000. If you have seen them, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Broderick Belmer turns 43 in about a month, and law enforcement hopes he will spend his birthday behind bars. There’s a warrant out for his arrest in Lee County for failing to appear in court for domestic battery by strangulation, robbery by sudden snatching, and false imprisonment charges. SWFL Crime Stoppers tells WINK News that Belmer was a guest in the victim’s home. He got too handsy when she said no and went into a rage. He left, and she called for help. Belmer was arrested and, once released, was supposed to show back up for court. He didn’t. Look for him in Immokalee or South Lee County.

Zechariah Metayer violated his probation for possession of cocaine, resisting officers, burglary, and theft – in Lee County. Troopers say they clocked Metayer racing down the road at 80 miles an hour. When they pulled him over, they said he only had a learner’s permit, and the car that hadn’t been registered since 2011. He took a plea deal and got probation, which he violated earlier this month.

Katherine Wortman also violated her probation in Lee County for uttering forged bills and grand theft. She tried to cash a fraudulent check and was found guilty in June. She got probation but, earlier this month, tested positive for meth, cocaine, and MDMA, which is a violation. Look for her in downtown Cape Coral.