Recruitment fair calling all specialists for Lee County Schools

The Lee County School District has partnered with Career Source to host a recruitment fair.

You can browse a wide range of positions available on Wednesday in South Fort Myers at The Shoppes at Plantation Drive.

Find out more about instructional support, school bus drivers, mechanics and turf specialists’ jobs at the event.

Teaching positions for English, elementary education, science, math, special education as well as non-instructional positions are also available.

Applicants for teaching or counseling positions must meet set requirements:

A valid standard teaching certificate.

Expected to graduate from a college of education by December 2023, or hold a bachelor’s degree in an area where you can get certified.

A passing score on a subject area examination.

School counselors must hold a master’s degree in the proper area.

The recruitment fair will be hosted from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Click here to register.