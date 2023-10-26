Charlotte County considers allowing alternative housing units

Charlotte County Commissioners postponed Tuesday the first of two public hearings on changing an existing county code to allow alternative housing units, after a number of concerns were raised.

The amended code would allow homeowners to convert a garage, for instance, into an accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, for a family member, such as a parent or grandparent. It also would allow duplex units in certain areas zoned for residential single-family units.

Exempt would be neighborhoods with deed restrictions and areas in a Coastal High Hazard Area on Federal Emergency Management Agency flood maps.

