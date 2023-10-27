5 men arrested after a crash involving Cape Coral police

The five men arrested after a crash involving Cape Coral police. CREDIT: LCSO

Five men were arrested after a crash involving a Cape Coral police vehicle at El Dorado Parkway East near Malibu Court.

According to CCPD, police arrested 18-year-old Felipe Otalvaro, 25-year-old Kendrick Etienne, 20-year-old Jordan Octavien, 18-year-old Jeffrey Estimond and 18-year-old Sebastian Toledo Hernandez.

The officer involved in the crash sustained a minor injury but will be OK. It’s also noteworthy that the officer involved was not at fault for the collision.

All five of the men arrested are facing marijuana charges. In addition to the marijuana charge, Estimond also faces a cocaine possession charge.