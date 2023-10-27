More images released of man wanted for Fort Myers stabbing

We’re getting a better look at a man accused of a “stab and run.”

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, he stabbed someone on Flamingo Circle in Fort Myers on Oct. 20 and took off in a green Ford Expedition.

The suspect has tattoos. A new image shows “Anderson” tattooed on the inside of his forearm.

If you have any information on this man, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.