Tank stuck in Punta Gorda parking lot

A military tank, a symbol of strength and resilience, finds itself in an unexpected predicament, stuck in a parking lot with no way to move it.

The tank quickly caught the attention of the entire community.

American Legion Post 103 in Punta Gorda has waited 12 years for a tank like this. Getting it here from Titusville was easy, but the legion said the company it hired to move the tank via crane did not finish the job and stopped answering calls.

WINK News spoke to manager Arther Keene and Daniel Kaufman, a representative who said the other company they paid to do the job didn’t finish what they were supposed to.

“We will transport it. We contracted with the company to pick it up. They went and picked it up, delivered it,” Keene said.

When it arrived, everyone agreed to leave it in the parking lot.

“When they got it here, they unloaded it was pouring rain, so they decided that they would come back and put it on the slab. It’s been four weeks. We haven’t heard from him,” said John Dollinger, American Legion Post 103 commander.

But now the tank is on the slab thanks to a local Punta Gorda towing company.