New details released on man who shot at SWAT armored vehicle in Charlotte County

Daniel Dunn mug shot. CREDIT: LCSO

Police are releasing new details of a weekend stand-off where a suspect armed with a rifle broke into a home in Lee County and shot a victim before leaving the scene and going back to his Charlotte County home, where he got into an armed confrontation with deputies.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was transported in critical condition but is now stable. CREDIT: LCSO

Daniel Dunn, 34, is faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Charlotte and Lee County authorities teamed up to detain Dunn after he barricaded himself inside his home.

CCSO and LCSO SWAT arrived at the scene after Dunn barricaded himself and began shooting at deputies. Dunn fired shots at the LCSO Rook, an armored vehicle, with authorities still inside.

CCSO deputies returned fire, striking Dunn. He was quickly transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center and is considered stable.

Nobody from LCSO fired shots during the altercation.

Dunn has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon with a bond of $1 million. He was also charged with armed burglary, which carries a $500,000 bond.

He remains in the hospital, and his next court date will be on Nov. 27.