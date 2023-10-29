Jones Loop Road shut down due to ‘suspicious and dangerous’ threat to community

Massive presence of Charlotte County deputies, Punta Gorda police, and other departments (CREDIT: WINK News)

Jones Loop Road has been shut down by Charlotte County Deputies due to a ‘suspicious and dangerous threat to the community.’

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, they have been on scene since 10 a.m. Sunday. It is an active scene.

Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) told WINK News that they are working with Lee County Sheriff’s Office to find a suspect near the Cecil Web Management Area in Punta Gorda.

An FWC patrol officer said that they tracked the suspect to a house off of Jones Loop Road.

A massive Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office presence is stationed outside the Interstate 75 Jones Loop Road exit. United Command was spotted on scene.

Deputies are letting in residents who live on Jones Loop Road case by case, but it is a slow process. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office redirecting traffic on Jones Loop Road (CREDIT: WINK News)

WINK News has reached out to multiple agencies about the situation for details.

This is a developing story and WINK News will update this article with more information as it is found.