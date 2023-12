Charles Speiser mugshot. CREDIT: CCSO

A man is in critical condition after a stabbing behind a Walmart liquor store on Immokalee Road near Interstate 75 in Collier County.

A police report says officers found an unconscious but breathing man with a stab wound in his chest.

Charles Speiser was arrested in the attack.

The report says he and the victim were arguing for hours when the victim said he was going to kill Speiser.

The details of what happened next in the report aren’t clear, but the victim was flown to the hospital and had major surgery for the chest stabbing.

Speiser is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.