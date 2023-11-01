Sarasota man charged with threatening World Jewish Congress

Section of criminal complaint (CREDIT: U.S. Attorney’s Office)

A Sarasota man has been charged with threatening a Jewish organization in New York.

According to the complaint affidavit, on October 21, 2023, Deep Alpesh Kumar Patel left a threatening voicemail at the World Jewish Congress in New York City.

He identified himself by name and screamed, among other expletives, “If I had a chance, I would kill every single one of you Israelis. Every single one of you! Cause mass genocide of every single Israeli.”

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Joint Terrorism Task Force. The date of the prosecution has not been set.