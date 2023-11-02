Heavy rainfall over Central America possible due to Invest-97

Tropical Weather Outlook. Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority has been tracking Invest-97L in the Eastern Caribbean Sea and any potential developments in Central America.

Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch states “that this area of high pressure is reasoning this system is currently forecast to stay south, but that area of high pressure may weaken early next week, and we will have to watch that evolution and trend.”

According to the 2 a.m. National Hurricane Center advisory on Thursday states that this system is expected to move westward over the next seven days.

This system has a chance of potentially heavy rainfall over portions of Central America later this week and into the weekend.

There is a 30% chance of this system developing into a tropical depression.

Stay tuned to The Weather Authority for your tropics updates.