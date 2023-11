The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch’s tracking scattered rain, breezy weather, and cooler temperatures.

Here’s what you can expect over the next several days:

Today: Scattered rain and storms will be with us this afternoon and evening. These look to be over US-41 & I-75 for the evening commute which will be quite impactful. Highs in the lower-mid 80s. Breezy conditions with winds east 10 – 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and dry start to the day. Scattered rain and storms start to move in by midday and we’ll see widespread rain and storms for the evening commute. Rain will continue through the evening and overnight. Highs in the mid-upper 70s to 80 south. Breezy conditions with winds East 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and storms still with us for the morning commute. Rain will be moving out of the area through the morning and we’ll be drier by the middle of the day. Highs in the upper 70s-lower 80s.

Tropics:

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea in the next few days. Environmental conditions appear favorable for additional development of this system thereafter, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week while the system begins moving northeastward across the western and central portions of the Caribbean Sea. This system will get swept up by a cold front that passes by Florida on Thursday and be forced northeast and away from the United States. Regardless of development, Florida won’t be threatened.

