Marshal William Francis mug shot. CREDIT: CCSO

Authorities have arrested a Port Charlotte man suspected of firing several shots into the air from a handgun while chasing down another man across a golf course.

According to the Punta Gorda Police Department, a domestic disturbance began inside a home on Atares Drive around 1:45 p.m., Monday, involving Marshal William Francis, 21, from Port Charlotte, before spilling into the roadway.

The victim ran from Francis and dashed toward golfers at the seventh hole at the St. Andrews Golf Course.

Police said Francis fired the shots when golfers tried intervening.

Authorities quickly took Francis into custody without allowing the situation to escalate further and before anyone was injured.

Francis was transported to the Charlotte County Jail and faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of battery.