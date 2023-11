Corporal Sella and K-9 Deputy Scar (CREDIT: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office announced the retirement of a K-9 deputy due to medical issues.

Scar joined the agency in March of 2017 and was assigned to Charlotte County Sheriff’s Corp. Steven Sella.

He may look familiar to some viewers because WINK News recently covered the story of Sella receiving a new K-9 bloodhound last month after his well known K-9, Copper, recently passed away.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said Scar will forever be family at CCSO, and he remains in the care of his partner Sella.

They are wishing Scar all the best in retirement.