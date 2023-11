Crash along intersection of Frank Road and 22nd Avenue, Naples

Two people have been airlifted to Gulf Coast Hospital after a crash along Goodlette-Frank Road in Naples.

A single vehicle crashed into a pole around 3 p.m., Wednesday, along Goodlette-Frank Road North and 22nd Avenue North, according to Naples Police.

Goodlette-Frank Road North is completely shut down between Golden Gate Parkway and 26th Avenue North, as of 5:30 p.m.

The Naples Police Department is currently investigating the crash.