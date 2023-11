Credit: WINK

An unknown Florida Lottery winner has yet to claim the $44 million prize, five months after the winning numbers were drawn.

The deadline to claim the prize is Monday, Dec. 11 at midnight.

The winning numbers drawn on June 14, 2023, were 9, 13, 15, 46, 51 and 52.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased from Sunoco Express, located at 2655 North Orange Blossom Trail in Kissimmee.

Players who may have purchased a FLORIDA LOTTO ticket at this retail location are encouraged to check their tickets from the June 14 drawing.

While any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, the Quick Pick jackpot prize must be claimed at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.