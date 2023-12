Credit: WINK

A winning lottery ticket valued at $44 million goes unclaimed nearly six months after the winning numbers were drawn.

The deadline to claim the prize was Monday at midnight.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased from Sunoco Express, located at 2655 North Orange Blossom Trail in Kissimmee.

The winning numbers drawn on June 14, 2023, were 9, 13, 15, 46, 51 and 52.

Because the prize went unclaimed, 80% of the money will go directly into the educational enhancement trust fund, which supports programs within the Florida Department of Education.

The remaining 20% will return to the prize pool.