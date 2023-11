This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. If you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

And this week, we focus on DUI cases. The day before Thanksgiving is typically known as Blackout Wednesday, or Drinksgiving. It’s a time when friends or family who maybe haven’t seen each other in a while, gather in advance of Thanksgiving and drink heavily.

Here are three people wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers:

Let’s toast to Ivan Mays for topping the list this week. He spent nine months in jail for DUI and assaulting a law enforcement officer in Lee County.

He hit three deputy cruisers and crashed into another car so badly that the fire department had to extricate him from his car, and, deputies say while he was waiting, he popped a beer.

He violated his probation and will head back to jail when caught.

Broderick Strong’s trying to steer clear of deputies. He’s wanted in Lee County on a warrant for driving under the influence and the possession of a controlled substance.

He’s got ink too. The letters B-D-S with flames on his neck, “I can do all things through God” on his right arm, and “Jackie” on his chest.

Look for him in East Lee County.

Out of Collier County, Scott Wooster’s wanted for violation of probation for DUI – a second offense.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers tells WINK he has eight previous bookings in Collier County and nine in Lee County on charges of DUI, burglary, theft, escape and grand theft auto, to name a few. Look for him in Estero.

If you have seen any of these men, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.