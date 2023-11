The WINK News Weather Authority keeps Southwest Florida up to date with its hourly weather forecast, seven days a week.

WINK News Meteorologist Zach Maloch is tracking possible isolated rain showers in the Southwest Florida area for this Wednesday afternoon.

With Thanksgiving on the horizon, many Southwest Floridians should anticipate ideal weather conditions for an indoor or outdoor holiday meal.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Wednesday: Sun and clouds with isolated rain this afternoon and evening. Not a lot of rain expected, but totals will be around and less than 0.10″. Afternoon temperatures are in the low to mid 80s. Winds are forecast to move southeast at 5 – 10 mph.

Thursday: High clouds will obscure the sun quite a bit and give it that mostly cloudy feel, but it will be a dry and cooler day. Afternoon temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s. Winds are forecast to move northwest at 5 – 10 mph.

Friday: Sun and clouds with isolated rain in the afternoon through the evening and overnight. This system will continue to bring isolated rain showers through Saturday. Afternoon temperatures are in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds are forecast to move north at 5 – 10 mph.

Tropics:

An area of low pressure is expected to develop along a frontal boundary over the central Atlantic within the end of the week.

This non-tropical low is forecast to move southeastward across the central Atlantic over warmer sea surface temperatures during the next few days.

Environmental conditions could allow for this system to gradually acquire tropical or subtropical characteristics.

A subtropical or tropical storm could form by the latter part of this week or this weekend, as the system turns northeastward by the weekend.

There is a 50% chance of further development over the next seven days.

