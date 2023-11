For this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK visits the Gulf Coast Humane Society to showcase two adorable animals ready to be adopted.

This week featured friends:

Jamie is a seven-year-old dog. She is one of the smaller dogs at the GCHS, but she is very friendly. Despite her age, Jamie has plenty of puppy energy and gets along well with other dogs.

Arthur is a two-year-old Great Dane Mastiff. He is 126 pounds which means that Arthur needs plenty of outdoor space. Great Danes are known to be very loyal and friendly. Arthur in particular has wonderful manners and plenty of love to give to a family willing to adopt him.

There is a furry friend for every family, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society hopes to make the perfect match. Contact GCHS at 239-332-0364 or visit its webpage for adoptable dogs.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it.