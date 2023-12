The interview process is starting, and seven individuals are in the running for a Cape Coral City Council seat.

The former council member, Patty Cummings, faces felony charges and is accused of lying about where she lived when she won her seat on the council in 2022.

After her arrest in November, she boldly returned to work the very next day refusing to step down, but then Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave her no choice and suspended her.

As the interview process starts Monday and goes until Friday, the council is searching for someone who wants to represent District 4 for the long run and be on the ballot for 2024 and 2026.

The council decided to appoint a replacement for Cummings instead of having an election and letting the people of District 4 decide.

This caused some people to worry, saying they thought the council would hand-pick someone who would vote along with them.

Councilman Tom Hayden said he is going to try and make sure that the city isn’t in this situation again.

He said he would carefully interview each candidate, ensuring they’re the perfect addition to District 4 and the rest of the council members.

“There are things that I’ll be looking at moving forward, making sure that process is stronger than it is now,” said Hayden. “I think we have a solid group of candidates with a lot of experience in different areas, which we were hopeful to see moving through different ages, as well, which is important that the candidates and applicants reflect our population.”

Council members will be interviewing the candidates for the next four days.

The public will find out who will represent District 4 at the end of the city council meeting on Dec. 13.

Cummings has pleaded not guilty to three felony counts. If she is acquitted, she has a right to return to her seat on the council.