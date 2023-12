Before we close the books on 2023 and usher in 2024, WINK wants to know what stories stood out to you as newsmakers.

The top 5 stories in 2023 on winknews.com include ones that impact your child’s education, young lives lost too soon, our weather, Gen Z and berries.

But there are also many other big local newsmakers like the Fort Myers Beach clock restoration, the homeowner’s insurance crisis impacting Southwest Florida and the state and our recovery post-Ian of several businesses and restaurants.

Naples and Fort Myers both have new police chiefs. Tom Weschler retired after more than a decade on the job in Naples. Chief Ciro M. Dominguez took over in October. Fort Myers’ former chief, Derrick Diggs, passed away earlier in the year. He was replaced by Chief Jason Fields. Naples Police Chief Ciro M. Dominguez Fort Myers Police Chief Jason Fields

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor opens its doors to guests in December. The resort boasts “over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guestrooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites.”

It’s marketing to hire employees and offer $100,000 in a retention bonus was also a big story for the WINK News Investigations department, where reporter Céline McArthur asked important questions about the fine print. Sunseeker Resort at Charlotte Harbor (CREDIT: WINK News) Margaritaville Beach Resort, Fort Myers Beach

Guests will also enjoy the new Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach this month, which will host a ribbon cutting this Thursday.

