For this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK visits the Gulf Coast Humane Society to showcase an adorable mother-daughter duo ready to be adopted.

This week’s friends:

Cindi is a 3-year-old dog. Everyone here at the GCHS adores Cindi because of her huge personality and near-endless amount of energy. She was adopted a few months ago but was recently picked up as a stray by volunteers. Cindi can be a bit of a chatterbox, but her sweet demeanor will make any family fall in love with her.

Daisy is a four-year-old dog. According to GCHS, Daisy is Cindi’s mother. She is on a weight loss journey, so she would like a family that can help Daisy stick with her program. She is well trained and has wonderful manners, knowing basic commands like “sit” and “leave it”. Daisy has a sweet personality but would like to meet a family with children first to get comfortable with them. She prefers a home where she is the only dog in the house.

Both dogs would make for great partners for the “Bark in the Park” event being held by the GCHS on Saturday. Pet enthusiasts can visit the event being held in Buckingham Community Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food vendors will be available. For more information, click here.

There is a furry friend for every family, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society hopes to make the perfect match. Contact GCHS at 239-332-0364 or visit its webpage for adoptable dogs.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it.