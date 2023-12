Hector Santiago Junior Credit: The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office

The man suspected of leaving a 15-year-old boy for dead in LaBelle will be in court for an arraignment.

Hendry County deputies say 28-year-old Hector Santiago Junior ran over Eduardo Escobedo and left the scene in September, all while driving on a revoked license involving a death.

Deputies found the suspect’s Toyota the following day, with damage to the passenger side, but it took another three weeks to catch and arrest Santiago.

“I think about that drive whenever we pass there; what were his last thoughts? Did he think… Did he think the last time he left his house, he would never see his little sister, his mom, his dad?” said Selina Barron, Eduardo’s aunt.

Families along that stretch on Case Road want speed humps and more lighting.

Santiago will be in court on Tuesday.