Florida Highway Patrol vehicle. Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

A 28-year-old man from North Fort Myers died after a three-vehicle crash happened on Interstate 75 in Lee County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 55-year-old man was driving a semi-truck with an unloaded trailer in the right lane of I-75 southbound, north of Luckett Road on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old victim, driving a Chevy Malibu, and a 53-year-old man driving a semi-truck with a trailer loaded with sod was slowing down because of congestion on the road.

The 55-year-old didn’t slow down in time. In turn, the front of that semi-truck crashed into the back of the Chevy Malibu.

Afterward, the power from the crash thrust the front of the Chevy Malibu to crash into the back of the semi-truck loaded with sod.

The 28-year-old driver of the Chevy Malibu was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.