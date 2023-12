Tabatha Butcher. Credit: WINK

WINK News has confirmed Collier County EMS Chief Tabatha Butcher has been dismissed following an internal investigation into possible administrative issues.

Butcher has been on leave since Oct. 20 while the county investigated. No information has been released about why Butcher was placed on leave and then dismissed.

Butcher has been with Collier County for 26 years and has held the position of Chief since May 2016.

WINK News has requested more information regarding Butcher’s dismissal and will report new details as they become available.