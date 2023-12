FWC officers showing what the accused trespassers had with them. CREDIT: FWC

Authorities in a helicopter found suspects trespassing inside a Florida Preserve with rifles, ammo, a spotlight, and a hunting dog.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, officers and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office aviation unit found the suspects inside Duette Preserve. Our officers teamed up with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit to stop two armed nighttime trespassers within the Duette Preserve. After being located by helicopter, the subjects were caught with two bolt action rifles, a night vision monocular, a spotlight, two… pic.twitter.com/CQrSFxp3uq — MyFWC (@MyFWC) December 19, 2023

Those suspected of trespassing were found with two bolt-action rifles, a night vision monocular, a spotlight, two boxes of ammo, and a hunting dog, which appears to be a labrador retriever.

Authorities arrested the suspects and then confiscated all the evidence.

Duette Preserve is the largest preserve in the county at over 21,000 acres.

You can report suspected violations by calling 1-888-404-3922. You can also report suspected violations online by clicking here.

For information about hunting in preserves, click here.