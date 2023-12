Credit: The Weather Authority

WINK News Meteorologist Zach Maloch is tracking possible isolated rain showers inland for this Thursday afternoon.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Thursday: A milder morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Light rain showers are moving through our inland communities this morning and we’ll see these few showers continue through the afternoon and early evening. Mild and breezy afternoon with highs in the mid-70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy morning with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We’ll see a few showers around for the morning and afternoon. Pleasant temperatures with highs in the mid-70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy day with a few showers in the forecast once again. We’ll see those showers from midday through the early evening. Temperatures will be milder with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

